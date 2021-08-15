Motorists cautioned to be careful along N3 toll concession

A cold front in parts of South Africa brought icy weather and misty conditions along the highway.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 toll concession on Sunday urged motorists traveling along the busy route this weekend to remain cautious.

A cold front in parts of South Africa brought icy weather and misty conditions along the highway.

The cold conditions had also gripped the Free State and Gauteng while snowfall was recorded over the Drakensberg, Lesotho and Eastern Cape mountains.

While the route was clear of snow spokesperson Thania Dhoogra warned that roads remained wet.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.