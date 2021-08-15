Mangaung DA: ANC endorsing Mxolisi Siyonzana as mayoral candidate contemptuous

The party’s decision comes a year after former Mayor Olly Mlamleli was voted out.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Mangaung has described the African National Congress (ANC)’s decision to elect speaker Mxolisi Siyonzana as its preferred mayoral candidate as contemptuous.

Siyonzana stepped down as the speaker of the troubled Mangaung metro last week after the ANC’s interim provincial committee announced that he will now contest for the position of mayor.

But already there are complaints with the DA saying Siyonzana was evading accountability accusing him of playing a prominent role in protecting corruption over the past decade.

DA caucus leader Hardie Viviers said: “This in the light of a motion of no confidence of the DA is pending against him.”

The Mangaung Metro has been without a mayor for a year now after Mlamleli was voted out during a vote of no-confidence.

The metro has been marred by corruption with the recent shutdown over a lack of service delivery and the suspension and resignation of municipal manager Tankiso Mea.

