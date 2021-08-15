Gauteng SAPS still searching for killers of Buyani School principal

Lazarus Baloyi was shot and killed on the school premises in Fine Town near Ennerdale in June.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s been two months since the murder of the school principal at Buyani Primary School and Gauteng police say they have not found the killers.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he believed the killing to be a hit.

A psycho-social unit has since been sent to the school for the learners who witnessed the killing.

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said the motive for the killing was not yet known: “The case where a school principal was shot and killed on school premises is still under investigation. The Gauteng investigation team are following information of the suspects and we are hoping the suspects will be arrested soon.”

