eThekwini Municipality cautions against seafood sourced from contaminated river

Chemicals flowed into the Umgeni River after a UPL warehouse was torched during July’s looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

The UPL chemical plant in Durban is still smouldering days after it was torched in the riots and looting that hit the area in July. Picture: @DA_KZN/Twitter
The eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday appealed to restaurants to ensure their seafood came from reliable sources that had not been harvested from an area contaminated by a recent toxic chemical spill.

Several beaches on the north of Umgeni River remained closed as a precautionary measure after chemicals flowed into streams when a UPL warehouse was torched during July’s looting and violence.

The municipality said all activities around the river and sea in the area had been suspended until authorities deemed it safe.

