RTMC urges SA drivers to renew their licenses ahead of looming deadline

The RTMC said it was worried about the slow response by motorists to renew their driver’s licenses by the end of August.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Saturday that it was worried about the slow response by motorists to renew their driver’s licenses by the end of August.

It warned motorists that the deadline for the renewal of licences that expired between 26 March and 31 December 2020 was fast approaching.

The RTMC estimated that there were more than 500 000 learner's licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving licences waiting to be renewed across South Africa.

Spokesperson Simon Zwane urged motorists to act swiftly to renew their documents before the deadline passed.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.