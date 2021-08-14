Netcare distances itself from anti-vaccination comments

Netcare has distanced itself from the anti-vaccination remarks made by one of its prominent heart surgeons Dr Susan Vosloo.

JOHANNESBURG - The Netcare Group has distanced itself from the anti-vaccination remarks made by one of its prominent heart surgeons Dr Susan Vosloo.

In a video viewed more than 50 000 times, Vosloo advised people against taking COVID-19 vaccines.

Without any scientific research or backing Vosloo described vaccines as “gene therapy”.

She claimed that that the risk of the vaccine was worse than the risk of the virus.

“The proposition of the vaccine is largely confidential like a trade secret, like the special seasoning at Kentucky Fried Chicken,” she explained.

In a statement, Netcare Managing Director Jacques du Plessis said her comments were far removed from the reality experienced by the healthcare sector.

Du Plessis added that the video contradicted the views and endeavours of the Health Department as well as those of global institutions such as the World Health Organisation.

The hospital group had lost at least 76 healthcare workers to the virus and treated more than 110,000 COVID-positive patients.

While Netcare said Vosloo was an independent practitioner and was entitled to her own views, several organisations vowed to lay complaints against her at the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

