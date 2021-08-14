More than 1.4 million Western Cape residents vaccinated against COVID-19

In the Western Cape, more than 3,700 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised and an average 108 deaths were recorded daily.

More than 1.4 million residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Western Cape as it grapples with around 40,000 active cases.

In the province, more than 3,700 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised and an average 108 deaths were recorded daily.

Health authorities said on Saturday that the province appeared to have reached its third wave plateau and added they were waiting to see a decrease in the infection rate.

Officials said they would ramp up the vaccination drive to meet plans to administer 180,000 doses by the end of next week.

This, however, depends on sufficient demand.

The National Health Department expressed concern on Friday over a decline in the demand for jabs, especially among the 35 to 49 age cohort.

There were also calls for men to come forward as figures indicated that fewer men - across all age groups – were rolling up their sleeves for the vaccination.

Nine million people have been inoculated so far in South Africa.