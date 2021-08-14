Montsitsi ‘stayed the course for a free and just South Africa’: GCIS

Tributes have been pouring in for Dan Montsitsi, one of the leaders of the 1976 Soweto student uprising.

Montsitsi’s death was apparently due to COVID-19 complications earlier this week.

He was a member of the Soweto Student Representative Council that was behind the protests against the use of Afrikaans as the medium of instruction in township schools in 1976.

His activism led to his arrest in June 1977.

After 1994 he became a member of the democratic Parliament of South Africa and served as a member of the joint standing committee of defence as well as other select committees.

Government expressed sadness following Montsitsi's passing.

GCIS Director General Phumla Williams said, “He was known for being vocal in the call for equal education for the youth. As a country we are grateful for the resilience and determination by the youth of 1976 that was led by leaders like Montsitsi who stayed the course for a free and just democratic South Africa.