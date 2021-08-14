Modimolle-Mookgophong Local Municipality works to repay historic debt to Eskom

It has been almost four years since the municipality became the largest debtor to Eskom in Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - The cash-strapped Modimolle-Mookgophong Local Municipality in Limpopo said on Saturday that it had kept its promises to work on paying back more than R200 million owed to Eskom.

It had been almost four years since the municipality became the largest debtor to Eskom in Limpopo with no plans in sight of how to pay back the money.

In November 2017, the municipality reached a payment agreement with the power utility to structure the settling of the municipality’s historic debt.

With the demand for land rising, the municipality decided to take the initiative by selling over 50 vacant stands, belonging to it to raise funds.

Mayor Marlene van Staden said this was one of the ways to raise funds to pay the debt and added there was no reason in keeping land that would never be used.

Van Staden said they had also started the process of identifying farms that could be sold to interested individuals.

