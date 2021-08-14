‘I’ll stick to multivitamins’: Why are men dodging the COVID jab?

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla announced that of the total number of people vaccinated in SA, 60% were women and 40% were men.

CAPE TOWN - Following the Department of Health's appeal for men to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, some say fake news around the jabs has made them hesitant to step forward.

of the total number of people vaccinated in South Africa, 60% were women and 40% were men.

Latest data shows that close to 9.2 million coronavirus shots had been administered so far.

More than 2.9 million women over 60, have so far rolled up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine shot, compared to more than 1.8 million men.

In the 35 to 49 cohort, more than 1.3 million were women and nearly 925,000 were men.

Eyewitness News randomly asked these men why they had not yet presented for the jab.

One man said: “People talk a lot of stories; I’m not scared of the vaccine. I want to go.”

Another added: “I have registered. I want to take it but I don’t know what I’ll be taking.”

“I think I’d rather just stick it out with my multivitamins,” the third man said.

Minister Phaahla encouraged men to register and take the vaccine.

“Our female compatriots are leading in coming forward to be vaccinated. So, we call on our male counterparts to come forward and register and be vaccinated.”

The Health Products Regulatory Authority stressed vaccines had been scrutinised and were safe and effective.

