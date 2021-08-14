Hundred of people brave the cold in GP to march against farm attacks

The movement unite against farm murders descended on the union buildings in a go-slow demonstration on the N14 Highway to Pretoria before making their way to the seat of government.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of people braved the cold and windy conditions in Gauteng on Saturday to call for action against farm attacks.

Paying tribute to farmers who have lost their lives violently, the bikers held a National Day of Prayer aimed at raising awareness.

Those in support of the call displayed white flags and crosses during the mass ride.

Organiser Kallie Roux said similar protests were staged in various other towns and cities.

“The people who attended were people all over South Africa to protests for the safety of our farmers and the safety of employees of farmers.”

