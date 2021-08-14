Mangaung DA raises concerns over ANC mayoral elect

The ANC's IPC named council speaker Mxolisi Siyonzana as their preferred candidate after former mayor Lolly Mlamleli was ousted.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Mangaung on Saturday raised concerns over the ANC's mayoral elect, saying it was just an extension of state capture projects started by former Free State premier and suspended party secretary general Ace Magashule.

Earlier this week the ANC's interim provincial committee (IPC) announced council speaker Mxolisi Siyonzana as their preferred candidate after former mayor Lolly Mlamleli was ousted last year during a vote of no confidence.

The DA’s Hardie Viviers said they were dismayed, accusing Siyonzana of having a tainted history.

“The speaker resigned on 11 August, thus attempting to evade accountability for the central role he played in not dealing with those implicated in the corruption and mismanagement.”

Siyonzana had long been seen as an ally of Magashule but the IPC’s Mxolisi Dukwana defended their choice.

The date for the election of the new mayor would be announced soon.

