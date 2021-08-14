Cold front across SA brings icy temperatures, snowfall and wind

The South African Weather Service said two winter systems are moving over the country and their impact is expected to be felt throughout the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - A cold front sweeping through the country has brought icy temperatures, snowfall, wind and rain across most provinces.

Several parts of the country had snowfall by Friday evening with the weather service issuing a warning that some roads and communities may be temporarily inaccessible.

Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht said: “For some of these areas especially the Eastern Cape, southern Drakensberg areas and around the Drakensberg Mountains and KwaZulu-Natal, there is currently a warning out for disruptive snowfall. We are expecting the snowfalls to continue from tonight and until tomorrow morning.”

Engelbrecht said the chilly weather has also crept in over most parts of the Northern Cape, the Free State and Gauteng.

“It is going to remain cloudy throughout the day and on Sunday, the wind will die down slightly but temperatures will remain low.”

While the windy and cold conditions will prevail across most parts of the country warmer weather conditions are expected to return by the end of the weekend.

Meanwhile, the N3 toll Concession has warned motorists that extreme weather conditions may affect road conditions.



Authorities say the flow of traffic might also be affected, causing congestion and delays, and the possible closure of sections of the N3 toll route in the interest of safety.

Sections of the route are currently experiencing windy, rainy and misty condition with poor visibility in some areas.

Spokesperson Thania Dhoogra said: “Road users are advised to please proceed with caution, reduced speed, increased following distances and always have their headlights switched on. Weather conditions and road conditions may change rapidly and motorists should always remain alert while travelling.”

