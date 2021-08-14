Bloemfontein school closed temporarily to stem COVID-19 infections

Grey College Secondary School in Bloemfontein was closed after at least 53 pupils and seven teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Free State Education Department has temporarily closed Grey College Secondary School in Bloemfontein after an alarming number of teachers and pupils contracted COVID-19.

The Department said at least 53 pupils and seven teachers, including the principal and his deputy tested positive for the virus.

Department spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the surge in infections forced the Department to temporarily close the school until 23 August to contain the growing numbers.

