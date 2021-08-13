Zikalala confident of securing investments to rebuild KZN after unrest

Since last month's civil unrest, KwaZulu-Natal had been overwhelmed with pressure to rebuild broken social relations.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Friday said he was confident investors would remain in the province despite security fears following last month's civil unrest.

KwaZulu-Natal was the epicentre of violence and deadly looting that claimed over 300 lives.

Since then, provincial authorities have been overwhelmed with pressure to rebuild broken social relations, including public and private infrastructure amounting to over R45 billion.

Zikalala spoke during his arrival in Gauteng in a bid secure much needed investment and boost business confidence.

He was confident that his two-day visit would yield positive results after meeting with ambassadors, commissioners and trade delegations from at least 40 countries.

“We have managed to engage all ambassadors, especially those from critical countries that have an economic relationship with the province and the country but also those that could invest in the province,” he said.

He said they would develop clear programmes of action and timeframes as part of rebuilding the local economy.

