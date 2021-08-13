WC residents urged to be responsible over weekend amid COVID's third wave

This was the latest in a series of calls for residents to adhere to COVID-19 protocols as the province attempted to beat back its third wave.

The Western Cape Community Safety Department on Friday called on residents to be responsible over the weekend.

MEC Albert Fritz said the Western Cape’s healthcare system was under pressure.

Spokesperson Wade Seale said last week that liquor inspectors from the Western Cape Liquor Authority conducted 162 inspections and reported high rates of compliance.

Four integrated operations were also conducted at 21 premises in areas such as Nyanga, Philippi and Kraaifontein.

Seale said one manager was arrested after their business was found to be trading, adding that people were dancing and consuming alcohol inside after 9:30pm.