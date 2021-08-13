Sanco Youth Congress to march to PMB High Court to call for Jacob Zuma's release

Thulani Gamede of the Sanco Youth Congress claimed that the continued incarceration of Jacob Zuma was unjust.

DURBAN - The Sanco Youth Congress said that it would march to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday to call for the release of former President Jacob Zuma.

In June, Zuma was sentenced to a 15-month jail term after being found guilty of defying the Constitutional Court.

It’s understood that the former president was currently in a hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional Service Centre where he is receiving medical care for what has been described as a “traumatic injury”.

“We don't think the judiciary when it comes to President Jacob Zuma they take matters seriously and that they are willing to resolve matters as soon as possible. We want Jacob Zuma to be released. We as young people, we have seen him being sent from pillar to post. We demand justice for uBaba President Jacob Zuma,” he said.

Previous protests calling for Zuma’s release have turned violent and resulted in deadly looting, which claimed over 300 lives.

Gamede said that they would ensure that Friday’s protest was peaceful.

