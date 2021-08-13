Go

SA records 14,271 new COVID infections as 473 more deaths reported

The Western Cape remains the epicentre of the pandemic in this country.

Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
CAPE TOWN - Despite assurances that most part of the country has reached the peak of the third wave, the death toll from COVID-19 remains high, with 473 more people passing away in the past 24-hour period.

This brings the official death toll to 76,247 and comes with the news that more than 14,200 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that this increase represented a 22.5% test positivity rate for the period and added to this, more than 2.5 million coronavirus cases have been recorded in the country.

Just over 3,700 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the Western Cape, followed by KwaZulu-Natal, where 3,603 coronavirus infections were diagnosed.

The province has, since Monday, seen an increase in the number of new daily infections.

The NICD said 579 more patients had been admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours.

Health officials said that new cases, hospitalisations and deaths were no longer increasing at a fast rate in the province.

