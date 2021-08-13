Ramaphosa's state capture testimony being seen as calculated not to rock ANC

While President Cyril Ramaphosa made some serious admissions, some felt that he simply did not go far enough in his attempt to assist the commission to uncover the truth behind that period.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s testimony at the state capture commission is being seen as a calculated political move from a leader who doesn’t want to get into trouble with his party.

Ramaphosa was appearing in his capacity as head of state, where he decried the impact of state capture on the country.

He also told the commission that the decision to appear before it was not an easy one but had to be done.

While President Ramaphosa made some serious admissions, such as the impact of state capture on the country and the African National Congress (ANC)’s organisational integrity, some felt that he simply did not go far enough in his attempt to assist the commission to uncover the truth behind that period.

While he was frank in admitting his own party’s failures, he failed to name and shame his comrades, even when asked very obvious questions about his predecessor.

Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University’s Ongama Mtimka said that the president had numerous considerations to make in both his affidavit and his question-and-answer sessions.

"He's managing the sell-out accusations on one level but on another, he wants to win over key allies in his bid for a second term," Mtimka said.

The president was the commission’s last public witness but its chairperson, Raymond Zondo, has pointed out that it could still hear applications and call in more people for additional info before completing its report.

