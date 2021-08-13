Sanco Youth Congress demands apology for Jacob Zuma's incarceration

Former President Jacob Zuma was incarcerated after defying a ConCourt ruling that he must appear and participate at the state capture commission.

PIETERMARITZBURG - A small group of around 50 protestors marched to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday to demand an apology from the State following the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma was incarcerated in July after defying a Constitutional Court ruling that he must appear and participate at the state capture commission.

This move served as the catalyst for widespread unrest and looting across parts of South Africa in early July.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), which was formed in 2019, is adamant that Zuma's incarceration is unjust.

Sanco Youth Congress leader in KwaZulu-Natal Thulani Gamede said: “One of our demands is for them to release Jacob Zuma. As you know he’s not well.”

He said judges who ruled on Zuma's incarceration must show remorse.

“That panel of judges must apologise to us as the nation, to his family and to Jacob Zuma himself.”

Zuma was admitted to hospital earlier this month outside the Estcourt correctional services centre where he was incarcerated.