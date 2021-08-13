Go

Premier Makhura & MEC Mokgethi reach out to miners to get vaccinated

Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi on Friday visited the mining sector in the West Rand to assess employer-based vaccination sites.

Gauteng Premier David_Makhura and Health MEC, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi arrive at Mponeng Vaccination Site, Harmony Gold to assess employer-based vaccination sites on 13 August 2021. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has been scaling up efforts to get men to vaccinate by targeting some of the mines in the province.

As more vaccines become available, it seems the appetite to vaccinate among some members of society is also declining.

The province announced this week that fewer men in the province were taking the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccines than expected.

The department's Motalatale Modiba said: “Mining remains a male-dominated sector and we know that there’s hesitancy among males to get vaccinated. We reach out to the men in the mine to become ambassadors that reach out to other men.”

Government indicated that it wanted to jab at least 28 million South Africans by December.

However, only nine million people had been inoculated to date while only four million people had been fully vaccinated.

It was also revealed that vaccinations for eligible age groups were declining, falling far behind the health department’s targets.

