Premier Makhura & MEC Mokgethi reach out to miners to get vaccinated
Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi on Friday visited the mining sector in the West Rand to assess employer-based vaccination sites.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has been scaling up efforts to get men to vaccinate by targeting some of the mines in the province.
As more vaccines become available, it seems the appetite to vaccinate among some members of society is also declining.
Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi on Friday visited the mining sector in the West Rand to assess employer-based vaccination sites.
ALSO READ:
Nearly 10% of SA's vaccination target reached as 9m COVID jabs administered
Children won't get COVID jab until it's proven to be safe for them - Health Dept
The province announced this week that fewer men in the province were taking the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccines than expected.
The department's Motalatale Modiba said: “Mining remains a male-dominated sector and we know that there’s hesitancy among males to get vaccinated. We reach out to the men in the mine to become ambassadors that reach out to other men.”
WATCH: Dr Tumi Legobye, Health Executive at Harmony Gold takes Premier @David_Makhura through the Mponeng Vaccination Site at Harmony Gold. Over 6000 employees have been fully vaccinated since the site opened in June 2021. #iChooseVaccination #VaccinesSaveLives pic.twitter.com/r2mro0VRSFGautengGov (@GautengProvince) August 13, 2021
WATCH: Premier has now moved to Lebanon Vaccination Centre, Sibanye-Stillwater Gold. The site has vaccinated over 10 000 employees since opening. #iChooseVaccination #VaccinesSaveLives pic.twitter.com/1HuR84ftxuGautengGov (@GautengProvince) August 13, 2021
Government indicated that it wanted to jab at least 28 million South Africans by December.
However, only nine million people had been inoculated to date while only four million people had been fully vaccinated.
It was also revealed that vaccinations for eligible age groups were declining, falling far behind the health department’s targets.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.