Phaahla: Dept of Health won't recommend relaxing lockdown at this stage

The Health Department said that there was no way that officials would be recommending a relaxation of lockdown regulations anytime soon as the Western Cape was still seeing a rise in daily infections.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that while there'd been a 7% decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases and a 4% decline in South Africa's hospitalisation rate, we still had a long way to go to end the third wave.

The Health Department said that there was no way that officials would be recommending a relaxation of lockdown regulations anytime soon as the Western Cape was still seeing a rise in daily infections.

Phaahla said that while there was some relief when it came to pressure on health facilities, most hospitals in the Western Cape were still battling.

The Health Minister said that there was no reason for people to drop their guard.

"This is just a little relief. Our hospital facilities are still under tremendous pressure, especially in Gauteng, although, the numbers have been reducing also with admissions and rising in the Western Cape, so the pressure is there in the Western Cape, although, overall in the country, there is a reductions in admissions."

The minister also likened the third wave of infections to a relay race.

He said that just as one province's cases were going down, infections went up in another.

Phaahla said that there was no indication that the lockdown restrictions could be relaxed any time soon.

"This is no time to relax the restrictions, therefore as the Department of Health, we will in no way be recommending to the National Coronavirus Command Council or Cabinet for a relaxation of the restrictions at this stage," Minister Phaahla said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.