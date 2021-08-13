Phaahla confirms passing of Soweto uprising activist Dan Montsitsi due to COVID

Dan Montsitsi was a member of the Soweto Student Representative Council, which was behind the protests against the use of Afrikaans as medium of instruction in township schools in 1976.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has confirmed that one of the leaders of the 1976 Soweto student uprising, Dan Montsitsi, has succumbed to COVID-19 complications.

Phaahla confirmed his death during a COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning after having received information of his passing last night.

Phaahla said that he was saddened by the passing of his friend.

“It's not just a statistic, but it's people who are known to somebody, and in this case, we want to pass our condolences to the family of Comrade Sechaba Montsitsi, his children, and then the rest of the family,” said the Health Minister.

