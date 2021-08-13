NMB Municipality employee granted bail in R26m tender fraud case

Admin clerk, Adele Majal, appeared in the Gqeberha New Law Court on Thursday for allegations of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

CAPE TOWN - A Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality employee arrested for tender fraud has been released on bail.

Last month seven people and three company directors were arrested and appeared in court - they were released on bail. The woman was apparently ill when her accomplices were arrested.

Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said: “The arrests are as a result of a tender that is alleged to have been awarded fraudulently to the undeserving Milonga Consultancy to do environmental impact analysis of which it was not competent for. Later payments were effected for work that was not performed.”

It’s alleged that they defrauded the municipality out of R26 million rand. They are all set to appear in court again in January next year.

