Netball SA selects team for upcoming Caribbean clash

JOHANNESBURG - Netball South Africa on Friday announced a squad of 16 players for their upcoming Margaret Beckford Sunshine Series against Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago in October.

The national team last took to the court in March when they played the SPAR Tri-Nations Challenge against Uganda and Namibia down in Cape Town, a series that they won.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are around the corner and the coaching staff is working on building a strong and formidable team that will not only compete at the Games but a team that will also be there in 2023 when South Africa host the Netball World Cup.

“As a federation, it is very important that we give coach Dorette [Badenhorst] and her management team the support that they need as they get a team that will play in Jamaica, the Commonwealth Games and lastly the World Cup. We have made it very clear that we cannot be the hosts of the World Cup and then bow out at group stages, a podium finish is first prize for us. For us to get this, we need to make sure that we begin to fine-tune the team that will do the job for us,” said Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane.

The SPAR Proteas head coach Badenhorst put together a 25-member squad over the past week in preparation for the Caribbean clash.

They attended a training camp where travelling players were selected for the Margaret Beckford Sunshine Series in October.

The bulk of the players invited to the training camp included those that were part of the three teams, SPAR Proteas, President’s XII and SPAR Baby Proteas, which participated in the tournament hosted in Cape Town in March.

“This training camp has been an exciting one for us. It was for the first time that I could spend some time with the players training before going into trials and selections. I am honestly happy with the performance of the players, it is always great to have a balance of both new and experienced players on camp, we were also able to give some of the younger players a bit of a run. We are looking forward to a great series in Jamaica and get more game time for some of the players, especially at this level. We need these types of games and competitions ahead of the Commonwealth Games and World Cup. We will use every playing opportunity to build our team and make sure that we achieve our podium finish goal in 2023,” said Badenhorst.

From the invited players, only 16 were chosen and below are the names of the players who are selected to be part of the team heading to Jamaica:

Defence:

Phumza Maweni;

Boitumelo Mahloko;

Shadine van der Merwe;

Karla Pretorius;

Simoné Rabie;

Mid-Court:

Bongiwe Msomi (c);

Refiloe Nketsa;

Tshinakaho Mdau;

Izette Griesel;

Khanyisa Chawane;

Shooters:

Lenize Potgieter;

Ine-Marí Venter;

Lefebré Rademan;

Sigi Burger;

Elmeré van der Berg;

Jessica du Plessis.

