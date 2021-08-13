Naptosa in KZN concerned by disruptions caused by rising COVID cases at schools

The union said the problem with many schools around KwaZulu-Natal where most pupils have been brought back to the classroom was that social distancing was not practiced.

DURBAN - The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) in KwaZulu-Natal said it was worried that learning was being hampered due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The union said the problem with many schools around KwaZulu-Natal where most pupils have been brought back to the classroom was that social distancing was not practiced. In Durban alone, three schools closed this week after children there tested positive for the virus.

Naptosa KZN CEO Thirona Moodley said that some of the schools have had to shut their gates for deep cleaning and contact tracing.

“Unfortunately any infections in the schools will result in the stop and go of learning and teaching, because the schools will have to be closed intermittently and have the areas deeply sanitised. So we're just concerned that this continuity in terms of learning is being severely hampered and disrupted because of these infections,” she said.

