Metrorail's Mabopane to Tshwane line to close for 3 months

JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail commuters in Gauteng will have to make alternative transport arrangements for the next three months at least, the train service said on Friday.

It said its Mabopane to Tshwane rail line would be closed for 90 days for maintenance and upgrades.

The route would be shut down from next week Monday to rehabilitate Metrorail’s stations after its infrastructure network was vandalised.

Provincial spokesperson Tony Games said: “This temporary closure of the line will allow an incident-free implementation of mega construction work. This work is part of the presidential Mabopane recovery programme that is expected to rehabilitate the entire railway infrastructure network that was completely vandalised and stolen [sic] before and during the 2020 lockdown period.”

