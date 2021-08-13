Lesufi urges police to expedite investigation into Soshanguve school rape case

During Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's visit to the Khensani Primary School, he announced that five staff members had been asked not to report to work pending the investigation into the rape of the six-year-old girl.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged police in Tshwane to expedite their investigation into the rape of a grade 1 pupil at a school in Soshanguve.

Lesufi visited the Khensani Primary School on Thursday after it emerged that no one had been arrested for the crime.

During his visit, he announced that five staff members had been asked not to report to work pending the investigation into the rape of the six-year-old girl.

It’s understood that she was attacked in the school's ablution block last week by a general worker who was yet to be identified.

Lesufi said that the five employees were not suspended but were asked to stay at home by the school management and the department until police investigations provided further clarity, including an identity parade.

“There are allegations directed at certain individuals. So, we've taken a decision that those individuals must not come back here until the expert reports prove them otherwise,” Lesufi said.

He said that the investigations by the department would be thorough to avoid mistakes of the past.

"We had a case where a security guard was alleged to have sexually harassed close to 25 learners. We lost in that case because of the shoddy investigation, and the shoddy reporting and the court could not agree with us. Up until today, I still feel that we failed those children," the Gauteng Education MEC said.

He said the department was expected to receive a report from social workers, medical teams and its psychosocial unit.

