Lenah Miga replaces Mmoloki Cwaile as NW Coghsta MEC

BRITS — Former Mahikeng Mayor Lena Miga is expected to be sworn in as MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (Coghtsa) in the North West on Friday morning.

Miga replaces Mmoloki Cwaile who has been relieved of his duties in an apparent power struggle within the ranks of the North West leadership.

Following a week-long wrangle between Cwaile’s office and that of Premier Job Mokgoro, the outgoing MEC announced his resignation after denying that he had been placed on special leave by Mokgoro on 5 August 2021.

In a statement dated 11 August 2021, Mokgoro confirmed the termination of Cwaile’s appointment as MEC. On the same day, Cwaile announced his immediate resignation from office.

Cwaile served as Coghsta MEC for just under a year after he replaced the late Gordon Kegakilwe, who succumbed to COVID-19-related complications in November 2020.

The African National Congress (ANC) thanked Cwaile for his work as MEC, adding that they knew that his skill was not lost to the people of the province.

IPC coordinator Hlomani Chauke said: “We congratulate Cde Lenah Miga and wish her well in her new responsibility. We wish to remind her that for every summit conquered, there will be more summits to prevail over. Our people are impatiently waiting for the provision of quality basic services that have to be coordinated by this department that she will be leading. Her success in this regard will be occasioned by the ingenuity of the type of selfless leadership capacity she personifies.”

MOKGORO’S FATE AS NORTH WEST PREMIER

Job Mokgoro himself is set to vacate office soon after the African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee (NWC) announced interviews for the position of premier earlier this month.

In March, Eyewitness News reported that Mokgoro was at odds with the ANC in the province’s interim committee, with it accusing him of being a law unto himself and running a rogue unit in his office.

Last month, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte confirmed that the party’s officials agreed with the IPC, arguing that there was no point in maintaining dysfunctionality.

Mokgoro took office as North West premier in 2018 following weeks of violent anti-Supra Mahumapelo protest that resulted in several deaths and destruction to property and infrastructure.

The violence, fueled by allegations of corruption and maladministration against Mahumapelo and some members of his executive, prompted the Section 100 intervention by the national government — placing the North West under administration.

In February, the inter-ministerial task team led by CoGTA Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced the extension of the intervention to June 2021.

Eyewitness News is reliably informed that North West Speaker Susan Dantjie, Finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho and ANC veteran Bushy Maape have been interviewed, and the announcement of the new premier will be made “soon”.

The ANC is also expected to announce new mayors for the Matlosana and Mangaung municipalities after the death of Maetu Kgaile (Matlosana) last month, and the ousting of corruption accused Olly Mlamleli (Mangaung) last year.

Additional reporting by Tshidi Madia.

