Late struggle hero Dan Montsitsi praised for his leadership

JOHANNESBURG - The late 1976 struggle hero Dan Montsitsi is being remembered as a vocal and resilient leader who contributed towards the realisation of a free and just society in South Africa.

Montsitsi passed away on Thursday night after suffering complications from COVID-19.

Government has sent condolences to his friends and family.

Montsitsi was one of the leaders in the Soweto student representative council that led the student marches against the encroachment of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in schools.

His activism led to him being arrested in June 1977.

CONDOLENCES TO MONTSITSI FAMILY@CityofJoburgZA Executive Mayor, Councillor Jolidee Matongo on Friday, 13 August 2021, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of one of the 1976 youth uprising leaders in Soweto, ntate Sechaba Dan Bra Dan Montsitsi. pic.twitter.com/oJUhB9U96k Jolidee Matongo (@matongo_jolidee) August 13, 2021

