Late struggle hero Dan Montsitsi praised for his leadership

Dan Montsitsi passed away on Thursday night after suffering complications from COVID-19.

FILE: A screengrab of struggle hero Dan Montsitsi. Picture: SABC YouTube.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The late 1976 struggle hero Dan Montsitsi is being remembered as a vocal and resilient leader who contributed towards the realisation of a free and just society in South Africa.

Montsitsi passed away on Thursday night after suffering complications from COVID-19.

Government has sent condolences to his friends and family.

Montsitsi was one of the leaders in the Soweto student representative council that led the student marches against the encroachment of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in schools.

His activism led to him being arrested in June 1977.

