Khayelitsha ANC ward councillor survives shooting

CAPE TOWN - The motive for the attack on an African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor in Khayelitsha remains unclear at this stage.

A week ago, gunmen opened fire on the home of Ward 93 councillor, Thando Pimpi.

Several bullets hit the man's house and car and no injuries were reported.

Pimpi said that he could not speculate on what the motive for the attack was and that and he was allowing SAPS to do their job.

He explained that he had just finished watching TV and was busy with work when the shots rang out.

"I was looking through my emails and doing work when I heard the sounds of a gun. During the time of the shooting they didn't even jump out of the car - they just shot and drove off."

This incident comes about a month after ANC councillor Nokuthula Bolitye was shot and killed outside her home in Crossroads, near Nyanga.

It was not the first attempt on her life - Bolitye was targeted by gunmen last year and survived.

