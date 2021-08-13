JUDITH FEBRUARY: Mapisa-Nqakula's Speaker position reveals the ANC's priorities

OPINION

Because the people of South Africa finally chose a profoundly legal path to their revolution, those who frame and enact the Constitution and law are in the vanguard of the fight for change. It is in the legislatures that the instruments have been fashioned to create a better life for all. It is here that oversight of government has been exercised. It is here that our society in all its formations has had an opportunity to influence policy and its implementation. Questions have been raised, we know, as to whether this House is not a carriage on the gravy train, whose passengers idle away their time at the nation’s expense. To those who raise such questions we say: Look at the record of our Parliament during these first years of freedom. Extract from a speech by former president Nelson Mandela at the final sitting of the first democratically elected Parliament, 26 March 1999

It seems helpful to be reminded of Madiba’s words especially during a week in which the African National Congress (ANC) proposed Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as Speaker of Parliament.

It is nothing short of a disgrace that the ANC has been brazen enough to nominate someone so discredited. Yet, we should not be surprised.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his Cabinet reshuffle recently and mention was made of Mapisa-Nqakula’s possible "redeployment", it became obvious that she would either be "redeployed" as Speaker or in an ambassadorship somewhere. It is this deployment policy that has been responsible for much of the governance neglect we witness all around us.

At least we have been saved the embarrassment of having Mapisa-Nqakula deployed to foreign lands.

But the ANC can always find a new low.

The Speaker of Parliament is a powerful role both procedurally and politically. Former speaker Thandi Modise restored some of Parliament’s lost dignity during her tenure. No longer the "People’s Parliament" of those early halcyon days Madiba spoke of, Parliament itself has become reflective of the poor state of the ANC in particular but also political parties in general. Of course, there are valiant Members of Parliament who soldier on despite the degradation of our Parliament but it is fair to say that the level of debate has largely diminished.

The plenary has mostly been held hostage to the Economic Freedom Fighters' anti-democratic and often infantile antics. As Speaker, Baleka Mbete could not hold the centre. Modise played a stabilising role and had a keen understanding of the politics, but more importantly, of the rules of Parliament.

The Speaker has a distinct institutional mandate set out as follows:

"As the leader of the House, the Speaker has the responsibility to:

- Provide political leadership & strategic direction to the House;

- Exercise impartiality at all times in pursuance of these duties.

The impartiality of the Speaker is one of the prime values the integrity of South African Parliament is measured in terms of. The Speaker therefore has the responsibility of:

- Being the custodian of this integrity;

- Preserving parliamentary integrity;

- The decorum of the members of the House consequently;

- Serving as the Executive Authority for the House;

- Ensuring the smooth running of the House business and its Committees.;

- Ensuring the development and management of the House programme;

- Impartially presides over house meetings & maintaining order; and chairs the strategic parliamentary committee;

- Together with NCOP Chairperson jointly presiding over joint sittings;

After taking no responsibility for the violence that gripped the country for those two weeks in July, Mapisa-Nqakula, then minister of Defence and Military Veterans, could not bring herself to agree with the President when he called it an "insurrection". It was a direct challenge to the Ramaphosa’s authority at a point when clarity about what happened was crucial and in the national interest.

Mapisa-Nqakula later said she misspoke. But the act of disloyalty was plain for all to see. Ramaphosa had no choice but to relieve her of her duties. Yet, this was not the first time Mapisa-Nqakula has found herself in trouble. In 2016, she was accused of smuggling a foreign national bearing a false passport on a state jet. She also allowed members of the ANC to board a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) jet to Zimbabwe last year, in a clear breach of lockdown regulations. One of the ANC members was suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule. One can connect the dots if one is so inclined.

To add to the list of reasons for her unsuitability for the position of Speaker, Mapisa-Nqakula is also currently the subject of an inquiry by the Joint Standing Committee on Defence in relation to excessive expenditure between 2017 and 2019. She is alleged to have received over R5 million in gifts and cash from an SANDF supplier, according to a dossier submitted to Parliament by United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa. She wrote to the committee denying the allegations.

As Speaker, Mapisa-Nqakula is charged with guarding the integrity of the House. How does she do so with a cloud hanging over her own head? ANC members seem to do so with ease, however - this is after all a country where shame is a rare commodity in public life and equally it is a land of no consequences.

Politically Mapisa-Nqakula’s role as Speaker will be crucial: where does she stand on matters Parliament is seized with, such as expropriation without compensation or the process to remove the problematic Public Protector? Both issues are political hot potatoes that Modise navigated with an appropriate level of care.

And perhaps we can guess what will happen to the dossier regarding the allegations of corruption that is before the Joint standing committee on Defence when the subject is the Speaker herself?

Mapisa-Nqakula is unfit for the position of Speaker. In proposing her, and in this battle between the Union Buildings and Luthuli House, the ANC has yet again taken the low road and shown citizens that it cares more about protecting its own than about the integrity of the People’s House.

Judith February is a lawyer, governance specialist and Visiting Fellow at the Wits School of Governance. She is the author of 'Turning and turning: exploring the complexities of South Africa’s democracy'. Follow her on Twitter: @judith_february

