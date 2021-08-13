Ramaphosa confident SA won't see state capture again as lessons had been learned

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the Zondo Inquiry represented a watershed moment and that he was confident that the country would not see state capture again because lessons had been learned.

The president was asked to account for his role during the state capture era as South Africa's number two and was also quizzed over his actions. Ramaphosa spent two days testifying before the state capture commission of inquiry.

He was deputy president to then-President Jacob Zuma during the height of the erosion of state institutions which enabled grand scale corruption. Ramaphosa appeared in his capacity as head of state having previously testified as the current African National Congress (ANC) president.

President Ramaphosa pleaded ignorance to most the state capture allegations this week, claiming to have learned of the extent of this corruption through the media, civil society and Chapter 9 institutions.

But the leader, who speaks of tough lessons from that era and the value of renewal, struggled to explain his way through remnants of state capture still under his watch.

These included former intelligence minister, David Mahlobo, who is part of Ramaphosa’s executive, and Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser, who’s been implicated in corruption from his time at State Security.

“Mr Chairperson, I am waiting for the commission’s report before I make my final judgement,” Ramaphosa said.

He mentioned that the two were facing possible investigations from their time at State Security.

Ramaphosa has insisted that the findings from the commission would serve as a final guide on how to deal with implicated persons.

The commission’s chairperson, Raymond Zondo, warned that this could be a long wait as the report was likely to face legal challenges.

