Inmate charged with murder after Leeuwkop prison warder found dead

The body of Eunice Moloko was found on Tuesday at the prison's COVID-19 isolation site of Leeuwkop prison.

JOHANNESBURG - An inmate has been arrested for the murder of a female official at the Leeuwkop prison in northern Johannesburg.

The body of 50-year-old Eunice Moloko was found on Tuesday at the prison's COVID-19 isolation site.

Reports say the family alerted prison officials, saying they had not heard from her.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa, has visited the prison, saying the circumstances that led to Moloko's death were being investigated.

“Investigations must continue so that no stone is left unturned in establishing facts that led to her death, and so that the alleged perpetrator of this gruesome deed can face the full might of the law. This will send a strong message that those who attack and kill our correctional officials will face the harshest punishment.”

He said it was very sad that Moloko was killed in a such brutal manner.

“It is saddening to lose a person of this caliber who was immensely contributing towards creating safer communities in the country.”

