Health dept says declining demand for COVID-19 jabs cause for concern

The Health Department is concerned about a decline in the demand for COVID-19 vaccines among the 35 to 49 age group.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health on Friday said that it was concerned about a decline in the demand for COVID-19 vaccines among the 35 to 49 age group but added it would not be giving access to the next group earlier than planned.

The 18 to 34 years age group will be able to register and get their vaccines from 1 September.

With just over 9 million people now jabbed with at least one vaccine dose in South Africa, government has been chasing a target to inoculate 28 million people by the end of the year.

ALSO READ:

When the EVDS portal opened to the 35 to 49 age group, more than a million people registered within the first day but now there seems to be a decline in numbers, especially on Fridays.

The department's deputy director general Nicholas Crisp said: “While vaccines were getting back into the system, and the momentum of the programme is lost, is something we need to watch carefully and we want to see these graphs pick up substantially on a daily vaccination rate.”

He added that while they were trying to get the entire elderly population vaccinated before the fourth wave, they were worried about those between 50 and 59 years old.

"The men are not being vaccinated in the numbers of the women in all age groups."

The department urged men not to lag behind and make time to go through to vaccination sites when they were eligible to get their jabs.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.