Gauteng police welcome hefty sentence for serial rapist, Thokozani Jiyane

Thokozani Jiyane - the man dubbed 'the Facebook rapist' - has been slapped with eight life terms and 223 years imprisonment for raping at least 10 women in the province between December 2019 and last February.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have welcomed the life sentence handed to a serial rapist.

Thokozani Jiyane - the man dubbed "the Facebook rapist" - has been slapped with eight life terms and 223 years imprisonment for raping at least 10 women in the province between December 2019 and last February.

Jiyane found his victims on Facebook by pretending to be in the film industry. He then offered them jobs.

He would arrange meetings and attack his victims.

He was arrested in March last year in Boksburg.

The police's Noxolo Kweza: "Despite struggles with forensics on the cases, the investigating officer relied mainly on the cyber unit to retrieve most information from the Facebook postings that took place between Jiyane and his victims. The modus operandi in all of the cases were the same and Jiyane was positively identified by his victims during an identity parade."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.