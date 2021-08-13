Gauteng education dept hails first week of online applications as a success

The Gauteng Department of Education said despite some glitches faced on the first day of the process, the first week had been a success with more than 100,000 online applications for grade 8 pupils completed so far.

Phase one of the online registration for the 2022 academic year officially opened on Tuesday.

Admission applications for grade 1 and 8 pupils will be processed in two phases this year to ensure that high placement demand is managed efficiently.

The department’s Steve Mabona said despite some glitches faced on the first day of the process, the first week had been a success.

He added: “This figure is indicative that our officials are hard at work and have been interacting with parents. This is a vindication that the two-step process is in the best interests of parents and learners.”

