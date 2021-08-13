Game will give you a 10% discount when you produce your vaccination card

The retail giant has started a campaign called Vax Appreciation Wednesdays, which will start on the 18 of August and run until 15 September.

JOHANNESBURG - Game has become the first retail store in South Africa to offer incentives to those who have been vaccinated.

Residents who produce a vaccine card and ID at a till point will be able to claim 10% discounts from next week Wednesday.

That includes anyone who has been fully vaccinated or received a single dose of their COVID-19 vaccination.

The retail giant has started a campaign called Vax Appreciation Wednesdays, which will start on the 18 of August and run until 15 September.

In a statement, Game's marketing president Katherine Madley said the initiative was to thank South Africans for their role in keeping their stores and the country safe.

Madley said they saw first-hand the effects COVID-19 had on its customer’s pockets and lifestyle and aimed to support South Africa and its people to recovery from the economic blow.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.