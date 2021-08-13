Expert warns not to ignore severe side-effects after jab

The public has been urged to report any severe side-effects after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and not to hesitate to seek medical treatment.

In its weekly update on Friday, the Health Department assured South Africans that none of the deaths reported after receiving a COVID-19 jab were linked to the vaccine.

Very common side-effects were usually minor reactions, including fever and headaches.

Rarer side-effects were more severe like allergic reactions and should be reported for treatment.

The head of the South African Vaccination and Immunisation Centre Professor Hannelie Meyer said people should seek medical assistance when a reaction lasted more than three days or if any new symptom of concern arose 30 days after getting the jab.

She clarified, “People should seek treatment when they experience symptoms of concern and they should not assume these reactions are to the vaccine. There could be something else wrong with them, something serious. For example, if there’s coughing it could be TB or community-acquired pneumonia.”