Eskom warns load reduction power cuts in WC likely to expand in province

This week Eskom implemented load reduction in Khayelitsha to avoid network overloading during peak hours.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has warned that load reduction was likely to be expanded to other parts of the province other than Khayelitsha.

This week Eskom implemented load reduction in Khayelitsha to avoid network overloading during peak hours.

#EskomWesternCape #MediaStatement#LoadReductionNotice



The Cape Coastal Cluster to Implement Load Reduction in Khayelitsha, City of Cape Town from August 2021 pic.twitter.com/LDDeaLuQjW Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 10, 2021

Eskom is currently battling to keep up with the increased impact of illegal connections and tampering, and equipment failure caused by overloading.

The power utility's Alwie Lester said that there were about 20 informal settlements in Eskom supply areas in the province, of which a high percentage are connected illegally and unsafely.

"What we found is that the number of networks with the number of customers are growing all the time. And what this does, is that it damages the equipment that legally paying customers are entitled to get supply from. So the intention is to identify these networks, switch them off, particular times of the day, in order for us to save that piece of equipment," he said.

Eskom said that the financial impact for non-technical energy losses was in excess of R700 million a year in the Western Cape.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.