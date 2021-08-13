Cold weekend ahead for Gauteng and some neighbouring provinces The South African Weather Service has warned of two successive cold fronts, with one already moving eastwards after making land fall in the Western Cape. The second cold front has moved through the interior, hitting Gauteng. Gauteng cold front

Gauteng Emergency Services

SA Weather Services JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents have been urged to wrap up warmly on Friday with a cold front moving over the province. The South African Weather Service has warned of two successive cold fronts, with one already moving eastwards after making land fall in the Western Cape. The second cold front has moved through the interior, hitting Gauteng. Media Release: Two winter systems affecting South Africa in the days to come (12 to 15 August 2021). pic.twitter.com/Mc0QJEZR69 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 11, 2021

The cold weather conditions are expected to last through the weekend.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has warned residents to be extra vigilant while using heating devices.

“We want to encourage all our residents throughout the city, as they try to warm themselves, to look after all the heating devices, things like heaters, paraffin candles, Imbawula, and not to leave them unattended while in use, so that we can be able to prevent fire incidents during this cold front,” Mulaudzi said.

He said that emergency services were on standby as people try to keep warm.

The weather service said that Gauteng, certain parts of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga will be affected.

