Children won't get COVID jab until it's proven to be safe for them - Health Dept

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said that children would only get their COVID-19 vaccinations when there was evidence to guarantee that it was safe for them to do so.

For now, no one under the age of 18 will get the jab, but studies are still under way.

The department said that once all the research was completed, the inoculation campaign would be further expanded.

“Our vaccines are not registered for use in children, but there are studies that are being done both by the manufacturers and being evaluated by both the Vaccine Ministerial Advisory Committee and by Sahpra,” said the Health Department's Dr Nicholas Crisp.

