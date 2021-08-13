Go

Casac pleased that candidates for ConCourt judges to be reinterviewed

In June, Casac launched an application in the High Court in Johannesburg arguing that those interviews were unlawful and fell short of the standard required.

FILE: The Constitutional Court. Picture: EWN
JOHANNESBURG - Candidates vying for a judicial seat at the Constitutional Court will now have to be reinterviewed.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) challenged the validity of the process conducted by the Judicial Service Commission.

Casac executive secretary, Lawson Naidoo, said they're pleased.

“We hope that JSC has learnt a lesson out of this process and that they are there to exercise the constitutional mandate to select the best judges available for appointments to the court. And it's not a platform for them to fight party political battles,” he said.

