Botswana rewards its Olympic 4x400m relay bronze medalists with a house each

Botswana athletes CAPE TOWN - The Botswana government has rewarded athletes making up the country's 4x400 metre Olympic relay team with a house each for winning bronze at the Tokyo Games. The announcement was made by Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development Tumiso Rakgare as he welcomed the team back home earlier this week. TWO BEDROOMED HOUSE FOR MEN RELAY TEAM pic.twitter.com/XBjQlYiHcl Botswana Government (@BWGovernment) August 11, 2021

What better incentive could an athlete wish for than a home? Maybe a paycheque. But for the four Batswana athletes, a house each should be reward enough. And all this for them winning bronze medals at the Tokyo Games. Makes you wonder what clinching gold could've earned them.

Botswana's Sports Minister, Tumiso Rakgare, said that while the country was exceptionally proud of all its athletes, this achievement was the icing on the cake.

He said that the country's athletes, coaches, medics and administrators had worked hard under the most difficult circumstances.

It's more than South Africa's two medalists could get. Talks are still under way between the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) and government to decide on Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag's reward for their Olympic heroics.

