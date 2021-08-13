Appointment of Major General Oswald Reddy as WC police ombud welcomed

Major General Oswald Reddy has worked in the SAPS for over 39 years in numerous capacities in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde on Friday welcomed the appointment of a new Western Cape police ombudsman.

Winde said the province's Standing Committee for Community Safety nominated Reddy and agreed unanimously on his appointment.

“I want to congratulate him and thank him for putting himself forward to take up this position, which key in making sure that we have key oversight and that service delivery of SAPS is monitored.”

The Office of the Western Cape Police Ombudsman was established through the Western Cape Community Safety Act, which was assented to in April 2013 for the purpose of investigating complaints regarding police inefficiencies.

