After appointing business rescue practitioner, Mango plans to resume ops soon

JOHANNESBURG - Having gone into voluntary business rescue, Mango Airlines said that it planned to resume operations soon.

On Tuesday, the High Court in Johannesburg dismissed an application by the Mango Pilots Association, metalworkers' union, Numsa, and the Cabin Crew Association, which wanted to enter a joint form of business rescue with the airline.

Instead, it gave the low-cost airline the green light to take control of the process.

Mango has now appointed Sipho Sono as the business rescue practitioner and while the unions remain opposed to the move, the board is calling for cooperation.

The SAA subsidiary said that its flights should resume soon and it would give an update as soon as possible.

Spokesperson Benediction Zubane: "All customer-related queries, including those related to refunds, vouchers, etc must be emailed to customersbusinessrescue@flymango.com. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your continued support nonetheless. We hope to fly you soon."

