4 people arrested in Citrusdal for taxi-related killings of 2 men

The police's Andre Traut said that detectives tracked down the alleged attackers on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - Four suspects have been arrested for the murder of two men in Citrusdal.

Police said that Wednesday's attack was linked to taxi violence.

“The suspects, aged between 27 and 41, linked to a taxi organisation in the area, are expected to make the court appearance in Clanwilliam on Monday where bail will be opposed,” Traut said.

