Western Cape still at the peak of COVID-19 third wave - health officials

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is still in the peak of a COVID-19 third wave.

However, the infection rate is slowing down; the province has 44,500 active cases, with more than 3,600 people in hospital.

Western Cape head of health Dr Keith Cloete on Thursday said on average, they were seeing 3,100 new infections a day and the proportion positive remained high at an average of 41%.

“The point we make about active cases as being at the peak means that there are probably the most active cases that we've had at any given time. Therefore, the risk of being exposed at gatherings, remains extremely high,” he said.

Hospital admissions average 335 a day, while there are 108 deaths on a daily basis. Cloete said peak case incidents in Cape Town were higher than they were during the previous wave.

"Klipfontein and Tygerberg are now showing a third wave that higher than the second wave was. If you go to rural areas, you’ll see Garden Route and West Coast and Central Karoo, showing higher third wave, than the second wave was,” Cloete added.

