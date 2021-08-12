Trio accused of murder during Phoenix unrest ditch bail bids

Dylan Govender, his brother Ned Govender and Jeetendra Jaikisoon are among 31 people arrested in connection with the deadly violence in Phoenix last month.

DURBAN - The three murder suspects implicated in July’s civil unrest have abandoned their bail applications in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The town, north of Durban, drew nationwide attention after the deaths of at least 36 people.

Ned and Jaikisoon each face one count of murder while Dylan has also been charged with attempted murder.

The NPA’s Natasha Kara said: “The three men who have been appearing in the Verulam Magistrates Court for murder and/or attempted murder have advised the court via their legal representatives that they will be abandoning their application for bail. The matter was postponed to 13 September 2021 for further investigations.”

In affidavits previously read in court, the suspects have denied participating in racially motivated attacks or civil unrest.

However, the police’s Siphosenkosi Shezi has informed the court that they are in possession of video evidence implicating the accused.

According to Shezi, the evidence was obtained from a resident’s surveillance camera and clearly depicts the accused attacking unarmed black men in Phoenix.

