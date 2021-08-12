Sassa receives over 3.5m applications for R350 COVID grant in less than a week

Since applications opened on Friday last week, more platforms were added due to the high number of people applying on the website.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Thursday said over 3.5 million COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant applications had been received in less than a week.

On Wednesday, the agency said it was battling with heavy traffic on its website as thousands of people had been applying for the R350 grant.

Sassa said on Tuesday night, over 5,000 people were applying per minute on the website and slowed down the system.

People can be assisted on WhatsApp, the Govchat app, Chatbot and Facebook Messenger.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said: “Compared to the first time when the R350 COVID-19 grant was opened last year, we had about 800,000 applications. But this time around, we had more than 3.5 million applications. Applications will be open until the end of August. People do not have to panic.”

